ABSTRACT

Reptiles are increasing in popularity and, as such, are becoming more frequently presented to vets with a myriad of conditions – most often as a result of environmental deficiencies. Therefore, general knowledge of the correct husbandry conditions specific to the species is essential when seeing these reptiles in practice. Urinary disorders in reptiles are a common occurrence (Funk, 2006), with signs often being non-specific, such as anorexia, behavioural changes and gout (Miller, 1998).