Appearance of faeces Suggested differential diagnosis Further notes

Haematochezia Coccidiosis, viral (adenovirus, rotavirus), severe bacterial infection. Coccidiosis is common and is seen more in chicks younger than 10 weeks old or ex-battery hens as they have had no prior exposure to coccidian to develop natural immunity.

Green urates Chronic worm burden, liver disease or has eaten a lot of green vegetation. Green urates are often indicative of liver disease or biliverdinuria. Hetarakis (earthworms) may carry Histomonas, which causes liver disease and yellow green diarrhoea. This is more common in turkeys. A large burden of ascarid worms causes anorexia, enteritis and reduced absorption of the bile pigment biliverdin.

White, milky diarrhoea Worms, coccidiosis, infectious bursal disease (Gumboro disease), salmonellosis. Infectious bursal disease is caused by a virus causing immunosuppression.

Diarrhoea Bacterial or fungal overgrowth (for example, Escherichia coli, salmonellosis, infection, clostridial overgrowth). Often malodourous. Dysbiosis due to a dietary indiscretion or co-infection with other pathogens or parasites or poor hygiene of food and water areas are common causes of bacterial diarrhoea.

Watery faeces Stress, infectious bronchitis. Polyuria is common due to stress but can also be due the same causes as seen in other species including renal disease.

Yellow and foamy diarrhoea Coccidiosis but other pathogens also possible. Salmonellosis. Caused by Eimeria species and can have high morbidity and mortality rates.