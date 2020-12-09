Ureterotomy has been described in guinea pigs (Gaschen et al, 1998; Stieger et al, 2003; Bennett, 2012; Mancinelli, 2012; Figure 13). However, significant complications following this procedure are reported in dogs and cats – including leakage and ureteral stricture – and they may be expected in guinea pigs as well, especially given the challenges of their relatively smaller size. In cats and dogs, ureterotomy can be avoided with placement of ureteral stents, allowing bypassing the obstructed section of the ureter. This procedure has not been reported in guinea pigs.