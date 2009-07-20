• Captive diet. Good-quality meadow grass (such as Timothy) or hay should form the basis of the diet. Commercial diets are usually either a muesli-type mix of crushed grains, pellets and dried vegetable matter, or just pellets. The latter are preferable to prevent selective feeding (usually of grains, resulting in carbohydrate overload and insufficient fibre intake). Fresh vegetables are also offered. Since guinea pigs lack L-gulonolactone oxidase, they cannot synthesise vitamin C. Therefore, they have an absolute dietary requirement for this vitamin – of 10mg/kg/ day (30mg/kg/day during pregnancy). Although commercial diets are usually supplemented, the vitamin is rapidly degraded during storage, and it is advisable to supplement by other means – either by providing fresh vegetables or by adding vitamin C to drinking water. Water is provided in either a sipper bottle or sturdy water bowl. Drinking water should be changed daily; this is particularly necessary if the water container is metal, as it will oxidise any vitamin C supplement.