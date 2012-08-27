Clinical signs

Nasal discharges, which can be clear to white or yellow, may be evident. Matted fur is often evident at the nares (Figure 3), but also on the medial aspect of the forepaws (Figure 4). In some cases, there may be no matting evident around the nares, but the matted fur on the forepaws would suggest the rabbit is highly efficient at cleaning its nose. As mentioned previously, rabbits are near obligate nasal breathers, so any partial obstruction of the nasal chambers can lead to marked dyspnoea. Audible breathing, sneezing and coughing may be heard. Open-mouth breathing is possible in severely affected cases, while many owners may report wheezing at home. Anorexia can be the result of severe disease and many rabbits find it difficult to eat and breathe at the same time.