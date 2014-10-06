Initial stabilisation and supportive care is essential in any case first presented and prior to any diagnostic tests as many affected animals may be anorexic and/or have secondary gastrointestinal disturbances. Reducing handling and stress to a minimum is also extremely important, as well as providing adequate analgesia – even if there are no obvious signs of pain. In cases where the quality of life of the animal and its welfare are significantly compromised, euthanasia should be considered.