Mechanisms for the development of zinc and lead toxicosis are not fully understood. Presentation may be variable and the duration of exposure to the heavy metal prior to clinical signs developing is also unclear; in addition, the anaemia may be regenerative. In lead toxicosis, there may be increased numbers of early erythroid stages and hypochromasia of the erythrocytes. The basophilic stippling commonly reported in lead poisoning in mammals may not be a feature in many avians. The presence of basophilic stippling in a regenerative response may be a non-specific finding in the avian. The level of zinc plasma that may be associated with zinc toxicosis is not clearly defined. When measuring zinc in plasma, care must be taken to submit the sample in a tube that does not contain zinc. In volumes obtained from birds, this is less likely to be a concern, compared to samples from large animals that may be placed in a Vacutainer tube, where there is a rubber stopper that contains zinc.