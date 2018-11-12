Feeding categories Animals Diet

Herbivores Rabbits, guinea pigs, chinchillas and degus Herbivores need a diet high in fibre and low in energy. Guinea pigs’ diet can generally contain a lower percentage of fibre (10% to 16%) compared to rabbits (20% to 25%). The diet of rabbits, guinea pigs, chinchillas and degus consists of hay and grass, a small amount of species-specific pelleted food, and fresh vegetables (the species should be considered to decide the type and amount of vegetables required). Guinea pigs also require dietary supplementation with vitamin C (up to 50mg/kg to 100mg/kg per day in stressed or sick animals).

Omnivores Rats, mice, hamsters and skunks Rats, mice and hamsters need a diet containing 16% protein and 5% fat. Their diet consists of pelleted food, some fresh vegetables and fruits offered daily, and a small source of proteins once a week (the amount of proteins should be reduced in senior animals). Skunks are opportunist omnivores and their diet consists of a variety of food items, composed of two-thirds of a source of protein, one-third vegetables and small amount of fruits (5%). Calorie content needs to be carefully considered, as they can easily become obese.