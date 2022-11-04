Unlike many other interactions (such as picking rabbits up to “cuddle” them or turning rabbits on their back to “trance” them), these are rewarding for both the owner and the rabbit. And these build trust rather than fear, and they provide the foundation for improving behaviour, and improving the relationship between the owner and their pets. Most problem behaviours can be resolved at least partially by improving the rabbits’ husbandry and changing the owner’s interactions with the rabbit.