In clinical settings, large samples are not often required; therefore, a single blood draw is deemed safe following the general 1% BW rule. General anaesthesia may be required in many rodents for blood sampling, as the techniques used for restraint in laboratory rodents are often not appropriate for pet animals; however, this may have an effect on test results. In rats, following exposure to 4% isoflurane for five minutes caused a slight downward trend in the red blood cell parameters and in potassium, and an increase in glucose. These changes probably represent an effect of prolonged exposure to isoflurane. Therefore, to avoid variation in these parameters, the duration of exposure should be limited to three minutes (Nahas and Provost, 2002).