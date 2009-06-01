A maximum of 10 per cent of the total blood volume may be sampled safely from a healthy individual. In birds, blood volume is approximately 10 per cent of bodyweight and, thus, a maximum of one per cent of bodyweight may be sampled (such as 3.5ml from a healthy 350g parrot). The blood volume is five to eight per cent of bodyweight in reptiles. Therefore, a maximum of 0.5 per cent bodyweight may be sampled (such as 0.5ml from a 100g snake). Smaller samples should be taken from ill animals that may be unable to cope with such large acute blood losses. It can be useful to inject a similar volume of fluid intravenously after sampling to help maintain circulatory volume.