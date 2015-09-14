Of specific note are environment-related disease such as ringtail caused by low humidity or poor coat condition in excessively high humidity, and behavioural disease such as barbering or bite wounds seen in groups with overcrowding or stress. Many of the small mammal species are susceptible to ulcerative pododermatitis – particularly guinea pigs – and treatment involves both medical therapies and correction of any husbandry problems. Early hypovitaminosis C in guinea pigs may present with coat and skin signs. Bilaterally symmetrical non-pruritic alopecia in this species may also be due to cystic ovarian disease or endocrine disease. Rough handling of chinchillas may result in “fur slip”. Their fine hair may also lead to formation of “fur rings” around the penis in male chinchillas.