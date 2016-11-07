Kennel

The kennel should have enough room for the rabbit to hop around and stretch out – this will allow it to express normal behaviour and prevent potential problems associated with an already novel environment. Ideally, the kennel should be furnished with a lining of newspaper, plenty of fresh hay to eat and sit on and a litter tray with natural litter material, such as straw, hay or compressed paper. It is also essential to place cardboard boxes, cat baskets or tunnels as hiding places for the rabbit – providing it with an area of safety within the kennel. Fresh water should also be available at all times in water bowls (Figure 2).