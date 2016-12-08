I don’t think I know many children who would be able to resist the fatty, salty, oily burger and chips, which, while incredibly delicious, is definitely bad for you – especially when it is eaten every day and not in moderation. Parrots are the same – they are selective feeders and will always go for the tastier item, even if this is not good for them, so bear this in mind. One or two sunflower seeds is okay as a treat, but not as part of a balanced diet.