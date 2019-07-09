Good environmental enrichment can help promote exercise and mental activities. Foraging is an important part of a rabbit’s natural behaviour, so food can be hidden in toys, boxes and cardboard tubes, and hay provided in hay racks. They can also be provided with trays of soil to provide instinctive digging behaviour. As rabbits naturally need to chew and grind their teeth due to the continuous growth, they can be provided with things to safely chew, too; this can be cardboard boxes, tubes or specially designed rabbit toys. Branches from fruit trees can also be used (Figure 2).