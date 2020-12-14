Conclusion

Splenic haemangiosarcomas are very rare in guinea pigs, but need to be included in any differential diagnosis when an abdominal mass is found on clinical examination. Not much information exists on splenic haemangiosarcomas in this species; in this specific case, considering the friability of the organ, it would have been dangerous to have left it untreated, since it could have led to a spontaneous spleen rupture, consequent haemorrhage and, therefore, the possibility of spontaneous death.