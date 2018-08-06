However, work from Italy and France at the time of discovery of the variant virus suggested, with our reservoir of wild rabbits, we could expect to see RVHD2 starting to predominate over RVHD1 in the following five years or so, and this certainly seems to have become the case, with very few – if any – RVHD cases in the past 12 months showing positive on PCR testing – being positive for the original strain. In fact, no cases of RVHD1 have been detected by the APHA since 2009.