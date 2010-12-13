CLOACAL ORGAN PROLAPSE IN REPTILES

In the acute phase, the prolapsed tissue can be easily reduced and managed using a purse string suture or transverse cloacal sutures. When the colon has been exposed for several hours, the tissue becomes oedematous and friable making the procedure more difficult – in some cases a coeliotomy is necessary to apply traction to help reduce the prolapse. In addition, a colopexy may be performed to prevent reoccurrence of the prolapse.