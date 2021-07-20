In a study that looked into risk factors associated with development of urolithiasis, affected guinea pigs were more likely to be fed a diet high in overall percentage of pellets, low in percentage of hay, and with a lesser variety of vegetables and fruits (Hawkins et al, 2008). Calcium‑containing stones such as calcium oxalate (historically) and calcium carbonate (93%) are most commonly reported (Hawkins et al, 2008; 2009; Osborne et al, 2009). Infections and mechanical factors may also predispose to stone formation.