Colibacillosis and colisepticaemia

This is caused by Escherichia coli, and is the most common infectious disease involved in farmed poultry, but it is unlikely to be seen in backyard hens (where hygiene is usually very good). It is often seen following upper respiratory tract disease or mycoplasmosis; or it can be associated with immunosuppressive diseases. Indicators include respiratory signs, depression, inappetence, poor growth and omphalitis. Treatment is via amoxycillin, tetracyclines, neomycin, gentamycin, pot sulphonamide or flouroquinolones.