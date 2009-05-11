• Behaviour. Snails are quite active (especially after being sprayed), and do not seem to mind being handled, though this should always be done with care to avoid injury. Special care should be taken when coming into contact with the shell directly around the opening , as this is newly laid down and often very fragile. If snails are too dry (or sometimes too cold), they will create a hardened mucous barrier across the shell aperture in a form of hibernation (Figure 1) – this is called aestivation. It is important to ensure that if this happens, humidity or warmth (as appropriate) is increased in the tank. It is possible to stimulate the snail by gently spraying the barrier across the aperture with water, and often the snail will re-emerge. The mucous barrier should not be forcefully removed, as this may cause damage.