Diagnostics should only be avoided in the critically ill – for example, those that will die under general anaesthetic (GA). These cases should be stabilised for 24 to 48 hours only, then diagnostics should be performed. If the patient is still not stable enough for a GA then it is likely to die anyway as the supportive care has not stabilised the patient. In these circumstances pursuing a diagnosis will assist the case in reaching its ultimate conclusion. It may be that euthanasia is recommended on the basis of severity of pathology identified during the workup, or the bird may decide for us.