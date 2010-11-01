Placement

The jugular veins are used as a first line for all psittacine birds. A variety of catheters can be used and placed in either vein. The right vein is larger and is normally used, but the right vein is also mobile and fragile and can easily lead to haematoma formation. Catheters are placed by parting the feathers with spirit to find the apterium over the neck. The catheter is sutured in place and a light conforming bandage collar can be wrapped around the neck. The catheter has an injection port attached and fluids can be given by a bolus. The catheter, once in place, is very stable, difficult for psittacines to remove, is well tolerated and enables one individual to provide fluid therapy. The author has used this technique in birds as small as 30g, using a 24g catheter.