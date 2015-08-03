Panel 1. Reasons for difficult clinical diagnosis (Latney et al, 2014) Serology titres do not correlate with clinical signs and degree of parasitism (positive serology is evidence of infection, but not predictive or indicative of clinical signs).

Seroconversion is not protective nor results in immunity for the patient.

Histology lesions (severity and distribution) does not correlate with severity of clinical signs.

Few studies and therapeutic trials: difficult and limited treatment recommendation.

Moreover, although extensive literature review reveals the lesions caused by E cuniculi are commonly found histologically in the CNS, these lesions are not consistent and don’t correlate with the reported clinical signs (Latney et al, 2014). However, because this parasite has been recognised as potentially zoonotic, it would be extremely important to recognise its true prevalence and make an appropriate in-vivo diagnosis in pet rabbits so possible risks to their owners could be identified. It cannot be overstated that an appropriate diagnosis also implies ruling out differential causes of disease. Several studies have evaluated different tests with variable results.