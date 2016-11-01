Secondary nutritional hyperparathyroidism, on the other hand, is among the most common endocrine diseases seen in parrots, particularly in those fed diets low in calcium and/or vitamin D. Similarly, a poor calcium:phosphorus ratio may result in osteodystrophy or hypocalcaemia. Imbalanced diets may, furthermore, result in iodine deficiency and goitre, most commonly seen in budgerigars. Pituitary neoplasia and diabetes mellitus are also seen in this species, but may occur in other species.