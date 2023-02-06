6 Feb
Having discussed the use of CT for diagnosing abdominal issues in rabbits in a previous webinar, in this session we discuss how CT was used to identify – and successfully treat – a case of GDV.
Dean Felkler, of Exotic Vet Support, joins us to discuss his initial approach to this case – including physical exam, investigations and medical management.
Also joining us is Carrie Kuzma, of VetCT, who describes the diagnostic imaging and its findings. Dean will then summarise his surgical intervention and post-surgical care.