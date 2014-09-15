Raptors will either have a bow perch and/or a block to stand on. These can be formed of, or covered with, a multitude of materials, including wood, leather, cork, roughened concrete or artificial turf. The bird may be tethered or housed in an aviary – if tethered, the bird should be flown at least five days in seven. The area surrounding a perch is often covered in pea gravel or sand, which can be cleaned and disinfected. A hard abrasive perch, or one of poor anatomical shape, will excessively wear all or part of the skin on the weight-bearing surface of the foot.