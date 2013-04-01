Presumptive therapy usually centres on treating these two different conditions. Many cases are treated with oral fenbendazole for the E cuniculi and the patient may be given antibiotics such as enrofloxacin. Nonsteroidals or, in some cases, steroids may be given. Supportive care measures are vital as severe cases are unable to feed and gastrointestinal stasis is inevitable. Euthanasia should be considered. Severe cases may require sedation to reduce the severity of any spiralling.

Vestibular disease is reported as a frequent manifestation of E cuniculi infection. However, to lead to such specific signs the inflammation created by the parasite must be in a single focus. This is unlikely and greater effort should be made to confirm that E cuniculi is, in fact, causing the clinical signs, primarily by ruling out the other most important cause – otitis media and interna. If both are negative, more unusual diagnoses may be relevant.

In peripheral vestibular disease, the vestibular nerve (cranial nerve VIII) and the labyrinth of the inner ear are affected, usually as an extension of otitis media. This could be due to simple pressure on the oval and round windows, inflammation or infection. These cases have a horizontal nystagmus, which can be positional or evoked.

Central vestibular disease is when the lesions are in the brainstem. These present with vertical nystagmus. This is more likely with encephalitis. Other nervous defects, such as paresis or reduced mentation, may be present if the disease is extensive or multifocal, which, of course, does not occur with otitis media and interna.

In a UK study, 52 per cent of rabbits had IgG antibodies to E cuniculi , indicating these rabbits had been exposed to this agent (Keeble, 2006). This result often leads to treatment of the rabbit with fenbendazole with no further diagnostics being performed to eliminate other causes. IgG antibodies elevate four weeks after infection, peak at nine weeks and then slowly decline. Paired titres may actually yield more useful information and are generally taken a month apart. An increased second titre suggests the infection is active. A negative IgG antibody does not rule out E cuniculi , as the infection may be early or latent.

Generally, IgG and IgM titres are run concurrently and compared. Approximately a third (32.8 per cent) of rabbits have IgM antibodies and this increases (to 54.4 per cent) if the rabbits have neurological disease (Jecklova, 2010). Given this, a large number of neurological rabbits may not have active E cuniculi infection, but it takes 70 to 100 days after infection for lesions to be identified in the CNS. High IgM titres would, therefore, not be expected in neurological cases unless a latent infection had been reactivated at the same time.

Antibody titres alone do not confirm the clinical diagnosis. One paper demonstrated that a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) tap proved useful as there were elevated white cell counts (lymphomonocytic pleocytosis) if encephalitis was present (Jass, 2008). This could be due to any CNS inflammation and ruling out other CNS diseases such as toxoplasmosis is important. Laparoscopic biopsies may aid diagnosis, yielding signs of lymphocytic inflammation. Although urine PCR has become available, shedding only occurs for five weeks post-infection. Other less common differentials for nervous diseases include toxoplasmosis, herpes simplex, listeriosis or other degenerative CNS lesions (Keeble, 2011).

The external ear is made of a pinna and a vertical canal. The pinna has a central artery with many veins laterally, any of which can be catheterised if large enough, but most usually the caudal vein is utilised. The central ear artery is usually avoided for catheterisation, but can easily be used for blood gas analysis ( Figure 2 ). Neovascularisation (to bypass previous sites of catheterisation) is very common. Pinna size is variable. Many breeds have an upright pinna, but lop breeds have a pinna that is folded downwards. Rabbits do not have separate vertical and horizontal canals, but have multiple cartilaginous plates making up the single “vertical” ear canal that extends dorsally from the bony acoustic meatus. This leads to the tympanic membrane at the ventral aspect of the meatus at the point at the entry to the bulla. The bulla consists of very thick bone laterally and thinner bone ventrally and projects ventral and lateral to the base of the acoustic duct ( Figure 3 ). The bulla is 5mm deep, 7.5mm high and 11mm long (Chow, 2011; Mayer, 2011; Popesko et al, 1992).

Clinical signs of otitis externa include scratching at the base of the ear, head shaking, pain, lethargy or anorexia. Primary bacterial infection or dermatopathies leading to otitis externa are rare. Rabbit wax is thick and appears similar to pus. However, wax is typically yellow or beige in colour ( Figure 5 ). Pus is typically a white or creamy colour. Cytology can be used to confirm if there are large numbers of white cells or bacteria if otitis externa is present. Psoroptes cuniculi is a common parasitic problem and the diagnosis is essentially clinical ( Figure 6 ). However, skin scrapes can be taken to confirm infection.

Otitis media cases are often clinically silent, but may be identified on imaging for another reason. These cases often present with lethargy, inappetence, pain, pruritus associated with the base of the ear, a head wobble, or a painful swelling at the base of the ear ( Figure 7 ). Owners may report hearing deficits, but this is unusual.

Facial paralysis or spasticity may occur on the side of the lesion () due to extension of the pathology to involve the nerve around the lateral side of the bulla and ventral to the ear canal. Infection can extend to the external ear canal if the tympanic membrane has been ruptured. Alternatively, infection can progress from otitis external to otitis media. Unilateral and bilateral disease is seen. Otitis media may extend to otitis interna.

In severe cases, the local tissues can become involved and degeneration of the ear canal leads to a soft tissue swelling at the base of the ear canal. The infection rarely advances up the canal and it does not lead to marked histological changes of the dorsal section of the vertical canal.

In dogs, culture results yielded from tympanic bullae pre and post-flushing at surgery demonstrated a 33 per cent reduction in isolates, but 70 per cent of these isolates were different to those isolated preflushing and 84 per cent of ears had different sensitivity patterns (Hettlich et al, 2005), therefore, isolation of a specific pathogen in rabbits may be misleading.

Up to 30 per cent of rabbits with respiratory pasteurellosis in one study had subclinical otitis media and evaluation of the rabbit for underlying respiratory disease is vital. It is also possible for a rabbit to have a positive culture from the bulla, but be negative on nasal swabs. Other agents cultured from otitis media cases include Bordetella bronchiseptica, Staphylococcus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa .

The facial nerve (VII) relays sensory information from, and provides motor activity to, the mandible, maxilla and eyelids. The rabbit should be able to open its mouth, blink and its nose should twitch. A small needle can be used to elicit a twitch of the muscles of the face. Head shaking or moving away from this indicates a central component. The menace and corneal responses are also dependent on facial nerve function.

The vestibulocochlear nerve (VIII) is evaluated by a response to a sudden loud noise or rattling a food bag. Many owners may be able to provide some useful clinical history, but if the disease is unilateral it can be difficult to quantify. The nerve is responsible for balance, and nystagmus may be induced by postural changes. Placing and balancing tests can also be used.

Otoscopic examination ( Figure 10 ) or endoscopic examination of the ear canal under anaesthesia ( Figure 11 ) can help confirm the extent of the infection. For endoscopy, the rabbit can be placed in lateral or ventral recumbancy. Saline insufflation can be used to aid visualisation of the ear canal. It can be difficult to identify the tympanic bulla if there is a large amount of material in the canal and difficult to confirm rupture. Removal of material with cotton buds, flushing or grasping with endoscopic forceps ( Figure 12 ) may help, but runs the risk of mucosal trauma, leading to local bleeding into the canal hindering visualisation further. However, endoscopic biopsies of tissue or exudate deep within the canal can be submitted for culture and histopathology. As the biopsy instrument is sterile until it is passed out the end of the endoscopic biopsy sheath this will yield more reliable results than a culture swab passed down the ear canal, which may pick up more superficial contaminants.

Positive contrast canalography is also a technique to consider. Contrast material may pass into the bulla and confirm a ruptured tympanic membrane. If otitis media without externa is suspected, the tympanic membrane can be evaluated endoscopically and an injection/ aspiration needle used to obtain samples from within the bulla if fluid or purulent material is identified behind the tympanic membrane that may also lead to a bulging of the membrane into the canal.



Radiography is commonly performed under anaesthesia or sedation. The dorsoventral view is reported as being the most useful (Figure 13) although lateral, oblique views and open mouth cranial caudal views can also be taken. Oblique views should be between 30 and 70 degrees to visualise the bullae separately. Increased sclerosis of the bone or radio-opacity of the bulla are often reported to be the identifying signs of otitis media. Radiography is a poor diagnostic technique in dogs and many cases of otitis media in rabbits may well be missed. This generally results in a tentative diagnosis at best and many cases are treated medically as a result. Radiography is commonly performed under anaesthesia or sedation. The dorsoventral view is reported as being the most useful () although lateral, oblique views and open mouth cranial caudal views can also be taken. Oblique views should be between 30 and 70 degrees to visualise the bullae separately. Increased sclerosis of the bone or radio-opacity of the bulla are often reported to be the identifying signs of otitis media. Radiography is a poor diagnostic technique in dogs and many cases of otitis media in rabbits may well be missed. This generally results in a tentative diagnosis at best and many cases are treated medically as a result.

The accumulation of fluid or pus within the tympanic bulla is an important diagnostic indicator to confirm otitis media. CT has been confirmed as the most reliable method of diagnosis in dogs, although ultrasound also shows promise (Rohleder, 2006; Dickie, 2003). Radiography yields accurate results only in 56 per cent of cases. In a cadaveric study in rabbits, ultrasound has been found to be useful in achieving a diagnosis (King, 2007).CT is the best imaging modality for evaluation of the skull. High-resolution images can be obtained with a sedated rabbit in a short timeframe (Figure 14). Contrast is not required when evaluating the bullae. Interpretation is simple since otitis media is clearly identified due to increased soft tissue density being present where the bulla should be gasfilled (Figure 15). Otitis externa is more challenging because both pus and wax will fill the vertical canal and have a similar appearance on CT. Material can be seen to arise from the external ear canal entering the bulla, confirming tympanic membrane rupture (and suggests extension of otitis externa to media), while in others (much more commonly) the bullae is completely filled with a soft tissue density. A third group may have a soft tissue density at the base of the bulla that has not progressed to filling the whole canal. At our clinic, radiographic assessment is no longer used for identifying otitis media as these changes are impossible to identify radiographically.