Patient positioning

Correct positioning of the patient is critical to obtain quality diagnostic radiographic imaging and to reduce the risk of diagnostic errors. Sedation or general anaesthesia are safer and less stressful for the patient than restraint of the conscious animal. They can facilitate positioning, reducing the need for repeated exposures due to movements of the patient (Capello and Lennox, 2011). When pharmacologic restraint is contraindicated, radiographs can be taken by covering the rabbit’s eye and using sandbags to evoke an immobile state. This procedure should be immediately discontinued if the patient shows any signs of stress. Trancing or “tonic immobility” is, in fact, a fear response and, furthermore, the period of time for which this immobile state is maintained is variable. In some cases, this may be preferable to inducing anaesthesia for a short, non-painful procedure. Endotracheal intubation may also be considered if a long sequence of x-rays has to be taken, but preferably not performed when examining the head to avoid artefacts and complicate image interpretation (Capello and Lennox, 2008).