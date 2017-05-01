The fifth cycle stage, between preoestrus and oestrus, had not been previously described for the golden hamster, the rat, the Mongolian gerbil, nor for any other species of the genus Phodopus (this may also be due to the methodologies used). This fifth stage, named early oestrus, differed from preoestrus by a complete lack of leukocytes, a predominance of epithelial and cornified cells in the vaginal cytology, and a dramatic increase of serum LH levels (this rise is known to indicate ovulation in hamsters, other mammals and rats; Krinke, 2000) likely associated with increased fertility.