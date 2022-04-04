Femorotibial OA was the most common musculoskeletal disorder, more often diagnosed in older animals. A lack of, or excess, dietary ascorbic acid may result in osteoarthrosis, suggesting appropriate vitamin C supplementation should be done in this species. Otitis media was diagnosed based on thickening of the tympanic bulla wall in 62 cases. Otitis media in guinea pigs mostly follows a subclinical course, but the clinical impact of this disease is, to date, unknown (Martorell and Vilalta, 2013). Only 8.1% of guinea pigs were healthy; therefore, it is always important to perform a thorough clinical examination and educate clients about the prevention of the most common diseases in guinea pigs.