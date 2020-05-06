Despite the complexities of their digestive system, advising on the best diet for rabbits is comparatively simple. Rabbits should be fed a diet that closely replicates their natural diet in the wild: constant access to high-quality feeding hay (which should make up between 85% to 90% of their diet) and water. This should be supplemented with high-quality nuggets, fresh leafy vegetables and the very occasional treat. Where possible, rabbits should be encouraged to forage for their food to help keep them stimulated.