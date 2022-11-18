18 Nov
Chickens are being increasingly kept as pets – and with it comes the likelihood of presentations in practice.
So, ahead of her lecture at the London Vet Show, Henrietta Kodilinye‑Sims addressed some of the challenges: from identifying clinical signs to responsible prescribing in line with legislative requirements.
Henri also offers some tips for nursing care plans.
Henri is an experienced poultry veterinarian who focuses on improving the health and welfare of family poultry (pet and backyard). Her background as a hen owner, companion animal vet and commercial poultry vet provided the perfect experience for her roles as a practitioner and educator.
She is owner of Surrey Poultry Vet; co-owner of Happy Healthy Hens; senior lecturer at the University of Surrey School of Veterinary Medicine; commercial poultry consultant; Vet Record poultry editor; British Veterinary Poultry Association committee member and education lead; and Surrey Poultry Society veterinarian.
