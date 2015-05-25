Epilepsy has been extensively studied and many rodents have been used over the years as animal models in an attempt to understand the genetic and environmental causes as well as the triggering factors of this complex neurological disease (Frankel, 2009). In a 2009 study, Frankel reported a seizure episode may be triggered by specific sensory stimuli or might appear randomly. There are also idiopathic forms of epilepsy that do not have any obvious organic cause or identifiable lesion and may be of genetic origin (Frankel, 2009). There are no genetic studies using chinchillas as animal models and no information could be found in the literature (to this author’s knowledge) regarding this disorder in laboratory or pet chinchillas. Furthermore, seizure disorders, whether spontaneous or experimentally induced, are very complex, multifactorial and can vary greatly in severity, incidence and form.