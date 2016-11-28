Filavac is most commonly used for pet rabbits due to availability, with the option to order it through UK wholesalers following receipt of a SIC and the option for purchasing single-dose vials for cost-effective vaccination of small numbers of animals. Manufacturer guidelines for Filavac advise a single starter vaccination, followed by annual boosters, but breeding does considered at high risk should be vaccinated every six months. As these vaccines are not licensed in the UK, they are being used off licence with the attendant precautions to be discussed with owners prior to vaccination.