I wish to acknowledge Eagle Height Wildlife Foundation for allowing me to publish pictures of the patient and present this interesting case. I also wish to thank the keepers for their great support, compliance and teamwork with this difficult case.

Use of some of the drugs in this article is under the veterinary medicine cascade.

This article appeared in Vet Times (17 February 2026), Volume 56, Issue 7, Pages 16-18

This article featured an update to correct the capillary refill time to “less than 3 seconds” in two instances (incorrectly “more than 3 seconds” in the print version. We apologise for any confusion.

Monica Guerrero Mendez qualified as a veterinary surgeon from Las Palmas, and soon after obtained a scholarship to complete an internship at Bristol Zoo Gardens. Following this, she began studying for a Master of Science in Wild Animal Health at the RVC and prepared for a Certificate in Zoological Medicine at the RVC. Monica’s experience is varied, having worked in exotic referrals and wildlife rehabilitation centres, zoological collections, wild animal parks, and trained in South Africa with large wild mammals. She also does small animal practice. At present, she carries exotic referral work around the London, Kent and Essex border, and she is the vet at Eagle Heights Wildlife Foundation.