Administration of fluid therapy

When dealing with small mammals, it is likely that handling will be stressful for your patients. To reduce stress it is tempting to give subcutaneous fluids. It is possible to give large volumes of fluid by this route; however, it is not without problems, such as fur slip in chinchillas, and a slow speed of rehydration, especially where cases have poor peripheral circulation. Therefore, it may be preferable to give fluids by another method, such as intravenously or intraosseously. The rate of rehydration is much quicker, and fluids can be given continuously.