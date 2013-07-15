Appropriately applied figure of eight dressings are particularly useful for the first aid or ultimate management of ulna or metacarpal fractures. A cohesive dressing is applied as high up as possible in the “arm pit” by ensuring the material is passed between the tertiary feathers (attached to the caudal humerus) and the body, and a couple of loops are passed around the folded wing as shown (Figure 2). To avoid excessive tension, resulting in vascular and soft tissue compromise, it is useful to unwrap and lightly re-roll the dressing prior to application. To prevent the dressing slipping off below the elbow, the material is then brought up and “loosely” placed around the carpal joint avoiding excessive pressure on the patagial ligament that supports the delicate wing web responsible for creating the aerofoil essential for flight. This is repeated and secured with zinc oxide. Figure of eight dressings must be changed or at least checked every five days (ideally under sedation/anaesthesia) to monitor underlying soft tissue and ensure integrity of the patagium.