A conscious dorsoventral radiograph was performed to ascertain the extent and density of the coelomic mass (Figure 2). Ideally, a contralateral view would have also been taken; however, funds were limited. The owner was given two options: either to euthanise the reptile – as medical management for an impaction of this size would be unlikely to work – or opt for an exploratory coeliotomy. The latter option was undertaken.