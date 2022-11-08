Species Hay/grass Pellets Vegetables/herbs Dried forage/treats

Rabbits Unlimited (a ball of hay the size of the animal as minimum). A tablespoon per rabbit once a day (some may not require). A cup of dark leafy greens/herbs/weeds (approximately 100g) per rabbit once a day. Hay or wild food‑based dried forage and treats can make up 5% of daily food.

Guinea pigs Unlimited (a ball of hay the size of the animal as minimum). A tablespoon per guinea pig once a day (some may not require). Half a cup of dark leafy greens/herbs/weeds (approximately 50g) per guinea pig once a day. A higher vitamin C vegetable should be offered within the portion. Hay or wild food‑based dried forage and treats can make up 5% of daily food.