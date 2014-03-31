The Syrian hamster (Mesocricetus auratus) is often referred to as the “golden hamster” due to its colour, and is the image of a typical pet hamster (Figure 3), although there are now many colour and hair varieties (including “teddy bear” and “long-haired”). Other common species are the dwarf hamsters (so called because they are a third the size of the Syrian hamster). These include the Russian winter white or Siberian hamster (Phodopus sungorus), which has a white winter coat that turns brown during the summer, with a black dorsal stripe and white ventrum. The Campbell’s Russian hamster (P campbelli) is closely related and has a similar appearance to the Russian winter white hamster (Figure 4), but does not develop a white coat during the winter months and is not as tolerant of extremely low temperatures. It is more sociable than golden hamsters and can be kept in groups. Other species of hamsters seen in practice are the Roborovski or desert hamster (P roborovskii) and the Chinese hamster (Cricetulus griseus). Roborovski hamsters are the smallest, measuring 7.5cm (3in) when adult, and are the most recent hamster species to become established as a pet, being successfully bred in the UK only by 1990. The Chinese hamster is less commonly kept as a pet and is not as social as the dwarf hamsters.