They are best known for secreting a liquid with an intense foul odour from their scent glands as a defence mechanism. It is composed of a mixture of sulphur-containing chemicals such as thiols (mercaptans), which have a highly offensive smell that can be described as a combination of rotten eggs, garlic and burned rubber. In some European countries and in the US, captive-bred skunks are descented at a very young age. This practice is illegal in the UK under the Animal Welfare Act and is considered an unnecessary mutilation.