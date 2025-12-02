Natural history

After lunch, Anne McBride gave an excellent talk on the natural history of the guinea pig “family”, from mountain cavies to capybara via maras and, of course, the domestic guinea pig – Cavia porcellus. During the talk, she highlighted the importance of understanding how these wild cavies live and have adapted, and how these adaptations should be considered when looking at how we keep this species – husbandry, social systems and even handling methods should always consider the natural history of that species. Dr McBride also discussed a recent increase in the private keeping of mara (Patagonian cavies) and how difficult it would be to adequately provide for their welfare needs when kept as pets.