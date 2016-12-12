Vitamin C tablets can be given by mouth (up to 10mg daily) or dissolved in drinking water at the rate of 1g per litre daily (or a quarter of a 1g tablet in 250ml of water). Vitamin C is unstable in the presence of light, so the water bottle should be covered and/or changed daily. Excess vitamin C is harmlessly excreted in the urine (Keeble, 2009). Commercial pelleted diets are often fortified with vitamin C, but storage can significantly reduce the vitamin content – approximately half of this content is lost within three months of opening, even if stored under optimal conditions.