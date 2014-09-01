The first step when presented with a rabbit with haematuria is to distinguish if it is true haematuria or simply red/orange pigmentation of the urine. Normal rabbit urine can have a variable appearance (Figure 2) and its colour may vary from pale yellow to orange, to dark brown and to a deep red colour that can be easily mistaken for blood. Plant pigments (for example, contained in vegetables such as beetroot, broccoli, dandelions, carrots and cabbage) can be variably excreted in the urine, giving this characteristic orange/brown/red colour (Harcourt-Brown, 2002).