The extremity of clinical signs exhibited by the hamster. The pictures were taken postmortem, after an increase in severity of its condition.

On clinical examination the animal weighed 120g (body condition score 3 out of 5). Severe scaling over the dorsum was seen, with only minimal hair being present on the hamster in general. Multiple excoriations were present and the hamster resented being touched, often vocalising when the more severe lesions were examined. Its heart rate was within normal limits, but the respiratory rate was elevated. The patient was pyrexic and abdominal palpation was within normal limits.