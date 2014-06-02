Sexing of the animal should be done in species where this is possible. Some lizards are sexually dimorphic, some require eversion of hemipenes to identify males and others may not be distinguishable by external examination. Snakes may have subtle visible species variation between sexes, but sex is most reliably determined by probing. Typically in male snakes a blunt-ended probe passed caudally from the vent can progress six scales or more into the hemipene sac, but in females a probe passes less than six scales. Chelonia can often be sexed as adults by evaluating physical characteristics such as tail length, vent shape, nail length and plastron shape, but reliability of these characteristics can vary significantly between species so, again, familiarity or a good reference source is invaluable.