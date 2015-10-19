The more diagnostic testing the clinician can perform in-house, the better. While it may sometimes be appropriate to send even basic blood samples to an external laboratory for results the following morning, there will be occasions where bloods cannot be sent out until the next working day and, thus, it will be at least 48 hours before results are received. This is almost always too long to wait in the case of a sick bird, so it pays for the avian practitioner to have a good in-house laboratory with machines able to run bloods immediately, where a clinician can perform certain disease testing, for example, Chlamydia serology, and have a result within the hour, and where bacterial culture and sensitivity testing (even if the bugs that grow cannot be speciated) can be readily performed for those cases where time really is of the essence.