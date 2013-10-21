Metal staples or tissue glue/ adhesive are often used for skin closure in rabbits. Their use is only external and generally well tolerated. Metal staples will require removal. Post surgical adhesion formation is a well recognised complication in rabbits (Jenkins, 2012). The cause is not entirely understood, but several risk factors have been identified, such as foreign material (for example, talc from gloves or lint from gauze swabs), the use of nonpolymer suture material or suture material that may result in an intense inflammatory reaction, rough tissue handling during coeliotomy, presence of blood in the abdominal cavity after surgery or application of povidone iodine into the abdominal cavity.