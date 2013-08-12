Flushing of the canal can be done to relieve partial or incomplete obstruction, but treatment of complete obstructions can be frustrating and elimination of the obstruction is rarely possible. Administration of local and systemic antibiotics is indicated where secondary infections exist, but underlying dental disease needs to be treated as well, for example by removing the incisors if maloccluded, or by burring the elongated molars with appropriate dental burrs. Husbandry and dietary changes may also be necessary. If epiphora is caused by dental disease alone, it is often difficult to resolve definitively as the underlying dental changes cannot be reversed (Van der Woerdt, 2012).